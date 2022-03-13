FLORENCE — Mary Ann Parsley, 63, of Florence passed on Wednesday, March 9th, 2022 at her home. Born on April 7th of 1958, in Northfolk, Virginia. She was the daughter of Jesse Carl Miller and Gladyce Shattuck.
Celebration of Life will be officiated by Pastor Jerry Lawson on Friday March 18, 2022 at 3 p.m. in the Williams Funeral Home, 1950 Helton Drive Florence, Alabama 35630. Visitation for non-family is from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Mary is preceded in death by her sisters, Suzan Miller and Patricia Thompson; and her parents, Jesse Carl Miller and Gladyce Shattuck.
Mary is survived by her husband of 30 years, Richard Parsley, whom she married on June 7, 1992. She also leaves behind her two sons, Douglas Miller and George Parsley; brother, Jesse Miller; grandson, Ryland Miller; along with several nieces and nephews.
Mary enjoyed “tying knots” (crochet), old movies, listening to classic rock, cooking and baking and she loved her animal companions.
