TUSCUMBIA — Mary Lillian Patterson, 82, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. There will be a private graveside service for the family.
Mary was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She worked as a medical records specialist for several area doctors, as well as at TVA. Mary was a kind and loving mother and wife. She enjoyed singing and was a talented Gospel singer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth and Sinders O’Holloran.
Mary is survived by her husband, Coleman Donald Patterson; children, David L. Taylor (Kerri), Mary Kaye Balentine (Jerry), and Donald Glenn Patterson (Kelli); ten grandchildren, Kristen, Lee, Beth, Nick, Brittany, Kelly, Kole, Riley, Adam, and Katie; and sixteen great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Encompass Hospice.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented