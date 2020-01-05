TUSCUMBIA — Mary Pauline Ayers, 93, of Tuscumbia passed away peaceably at her home on Friday, January 3, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday, January 5, from noon until 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bobby Williams officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Mrs. Ayers was a native of Colbert County and was retired home health worker with the Colbert County Health Department. She was a faithful and active member of Sunnyside Church of God for over 70 years.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, J.P. Ayers; son, Jimmie Ayers; parents, George and Carrie Harrison; brother, Lewis Harrison; and sister, Margaret Inman.
She is survived by her son, Ray Ayers and wife, Kylie; two grandchildren, Derek and Cody Ayers; and three great-grandchildren.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
The family expresses special thanks to Compassus Hospice.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Commented