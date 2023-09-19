F 9.19.23 Polly Smallwood.jpg
TUSCUMBIA — Mary Pauline “Polly” Smallwood, 78, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Visitation will be held today, September 19, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Kirk Bishop will be officiating.

