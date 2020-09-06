KILLEN — Mary Jeaniece Jones Peck, 82, of Killen, AL, passed away September 3, 2020 at NAMC. Mrs. Peck was the retired office manager for K-Mart and a member of Antioch Church of Christ.
Mrs. Peck is survived by her husband, Alton Peck; son, Steve Peck and wife, Myra; daughter, Carol Smith and husband, Jerald; brothers, Doyle Jones, Wayne Jones, and Doug Jones; sisters, Peggy Smith, Sherry McGee, Gale Newton, and Dale Bailey; grandchildren, Dana Gibbs (Chris), Laura Butler (Ian), and Mollie Peck (Seth); great-grandchildren, Mattie Gibbs, Rose, Rachel, Ruby, and Ruth Butler.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Jones and Marie Hamner Jones.
Visitation was Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Ray Tucker officiating. Burial was in Antioch Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
