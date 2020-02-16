SHEFFIELD — Mary R. Smith, 79, of Sheffield passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, February 17, from 10 a.m. until noon, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at noon in the funeral home chapel with Ben Hayes officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Mary was a member of Highland Park Church of Christ. She was the owner and operator of Smith Produce and worked for several years for Mars Hill Preschool. She was preceded in death by her father, Russell Lee Woodruff; mother, Mary E. Chambers; son, Sammy Allen Williams; and sister, Nancy Jo Byrd.
Mary is survived by her husband, Grady Donald “Duck” Smith; children, Tammy McGuire (Johnny), Ronald Williams (Sue), Kevin Smith (Susie), and Becky Hovater (William); step-children, Larry Williams (BeBe), Judy Horton, Terry Williams (Brenda), and Debbie Terry (Galen); brother, Frank Chambers; sister, Susan Daniels (Avery); grandchildren, Mackensey Austin (David), Magen McGuire (Brooke), Sumer Smith, Brentley Smith, Lauren Poteete (Mack), Ronald Blake Williams, and Kendral Hovater; great-grandchildren, Ryah, Adley, Brayden, Berklee Blake, Aubrie, and Ayla; and a host of step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The family expresses special thanks to the staff Encompass Hospice especially, Kevin and Jamie and to friend, Regina Stutts.
