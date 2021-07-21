FLORENCE — Mary Richardson, 91, of Florence, passed away July 19, 2021.
Mary was a native of Cloverdale, AL and a graduate of Central High School. She was a lifelong member of Liberty Baptist Church, Florence, AL. Her first job was with Hauerwas Electric in Florence. Later she worked for Streeter Electric, Hibbett Sporting Goods and the Stylon Corporation. She left the public work force in 1970 to care for her parents. After their passing, she began doing volunteer work for Meals on Wheels, made numerous trips to the grocery store, doctor’s office, Social Security Office, Health Department, Courthouse, etc., for those without transportation. When her health was good she kept house, cooked, mowed the lawn, raked leaves and attended to the livestock.
A graveside service will be Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Central Heights. Officiating will be Brother Tom Sibley.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, Dan Richardson.
Many thanks to Kindred Hospice, Natelie Murphy, her compassionate caregiver, and Dr. Ralph Aquador, her physician for 35 years.
