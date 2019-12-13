MUSCLE SHOALS
Mary Romans, 98, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with the service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Bruce Blankenship will be officiating. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery. She was a volunteer at Helen Keller Hospital. She was a member of River Road Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Eunice Baker; husband of 67 years, James R “Jim” Romans; brothers, James, Sam, Frank Baker; sister, Stella Lyell; and grandson, Grant Jeffreys.
She is survived by her sons, Russell Romans (Barbara) and James A. Romans; daughters, Syble Jeffreys (Deryal) and Linda Allen (Dwight); daughter-in-law, Doris Romans; brother, Lloyd Baker; sister, Christine Berry, 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be pallbearers.
Special thanks to Cottage of the Shoals for the great care.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
Commented