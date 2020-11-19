MUSCLE SHOALS — Ms. Mary Ross, 61, died November 16, 2020. Public viewing is noon to 8 p.m. Friday at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral is noon Saturday at Ekklesia Ministries, Sheffield. Ms. Ross retired from the U.S. Army.

