Mary Carolyn Lindsey Roy was born in Florence, Alabama on August 14, 1936. Always driven, she became a model for Rogers Department Store, a librarian for University of North Alabama and later with her husband James Shanty Roy she owned the 4 Sixes Liquor store in Mount Pleasant, Tennessee. A self taught pianist, she passed her love for music through two more generations. She had a passion for genealogy, and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family in her home in Sevierville, TN on October 10, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents Chester and Fronia Lindsey and her husband James Martin Roy. She is survived by sons Ric Wilson of Waynesboro, Tn, Matt Roy (Alicia Roy) of Sevierville Tn, Sam Roy (Stacy Verros) of Mt. Pleasant Tn, Grandchildren Wil Wilson (Julie) Lindsey Cunningham (John) Kailey Horsman (Daniel) Isaac Roy, Guy Roy, JC Roy, and her great grandson, Bennett Wilson.
A celebration of life will be held later this year in Summertown Tn.
In lieu of flowers, a charitable donation can be made to St. Jude's at www.stjude.org/donate
Commented