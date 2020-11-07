LEXINGTON — Mary Ruth Austin Giddens, 86, died November 5, 2020. Funeral is 3 p.m. Sunday in Woodlawn City Cemetery, Adel, GA. Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro, assisted the family. She was the sister of Hilda Austin Wilson and Lance Austin.
