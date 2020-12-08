FLORENCE — Mary Ruth Brewer, 80, of Florence, AL, passed away December 7, 2020 at El Reposo Nursing Home. Mrs. Brewer was a retired receptionist at Redstone Arsenal and a member of Shiloh Church of Christ.
Mary is survived by son, John Brewer (Gail); brothers, Kenneth Brewer and Steven Brewer; and sister, Elguena Covington.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Lee Brewer and Beatrice Gist Brewer; brothers, Jimmy Brewer and Charles Brewer; and sister, Joanne Brewer.
There will a graveside service held for Mary on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Shiloh Cemetery with Cory Brewer officiating.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented