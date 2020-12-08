FLORENCE — Mary Ruth Brewer, 80, of Florence, AL, passed away December 7, 2020 at El Reposo Nursing Home. Mrs. Brewer was a retired receptionist at Redstone Arsenal and a member of Shiloh Church of Christ.

Mary is survived by son, John Brewer (Gail); brothers, Kenneth Brewer and Steven Brewer; and sister, Elguena Covington.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Lee Brewer and Beatrice Gist Brewer; brothers, Jimmy Brewer and Charles Brewer; and sister, Joanne Brewer.

There will a graveside service held for Mary on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Shiloh Cemetery with Cory Brewer officiating.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.