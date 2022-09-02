FLORENCE — Mrs. Mary Ruth Carroll Littrell, 93, of Florence, passed away at home on Thursday, September 1, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John David Littrell; her son, David Littrell; her grandson, Chad Littrell; her parents, Reeder Carroll and Vera Mae Womble Carroll; and brothers and sisters, Ralph Carroll, Edward Carroll, Robert “Wine” Carroll, Virginia Carroll, Hazel Carroll, and Billy Ray Carroll.
She is survived by her sons, Philip Littrell of Milton, FL, and Donald Littrell of Fort Walton Beach, FL; her granddaughter, Katie Littrell and great-granddaughter, Emma Sue of Nashville, TN; granddaughter, Whitney Littrell of St. Louis, MO; two brothers, Jim Carroll of Loretto, TN, and Joe Carroll of Greenhill, AL; and three sisters, Olivia Stults of Florence, Marie Kearl of Vacaville, CA, and Myra Forrester of Pensacola, FL.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 PM, Saturday, September 3, at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 2 PM, Sunday, September 4, in Greenview Memorial Park.
Ms. Littrell was a graduate of Central High School, Class of 1947. She was a longtime employee of Robbins Tire & Rubber. She was a member of Cross Point Church of Christ.
“No eye has seen, no ear has heard, and no mind has imagined what God has prepared for those who love him.” 1 Corinthians 2:9
