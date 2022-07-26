MUSCLE SHOALS — Mary Ruth Malone Ford, 90, of Muscle Shoals went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 22, 2022. She was born on July 7, 1932 to the late Canna and Leighton Malone in the Allsboro community. She was married to the late John C. Ford for 52 years. She and John were members of the Allsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday school and served in numerous capacities.
Ruth, as she was known by her colleagues, taught school for 40 years, most of which were at Highland Park Elementary School in Muscle Shoals. She was very passionate in her role as a teacher. She led by example, loved her career, and students. She retired in 1993.
Ru-Ru, as she was known by her family and close friends, loved her sister Grace and her husband, L.O., and their children, who she helped raise like they were her own. Soon came great-nephews and great-nieces, followed by yet another generation. The more children there were the more Ru-Ru loved. She and John attended school activities and sporting events no matter how far they had to travel. They never went anywhere without home-baked goodies to share. When Ru-Ru was 78 years old, she started helping even more with the youngest generation with a crib and a rocking chair in her den. Her own little daycare! It made her extremely happy to still be caring for “her” children. She was a blessing to their lives.
Mrs. Ford is survived by Grace and her husband, L.O. Bishop. Darlene and Bruce Morgan; Jason and Brooke Morgan, London, Mia Kate, Lincoln, and Canna Leigh; Alisha and Jonathan Underwood, Grace Anne and Olivia; Patti and Sam Mangum; Tom and Lindsey Mangum, Grayson and Bennett; Kyle and Jessica Mangum, William and Elizabeth; Luther and Cissy Bishop; Michele and Jonathan Jones and Annie; Lauren Bishop, G. and Leighton.
Mrs. Ford’s memorial service will be held at the Allsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 with Reverend Jody Hill and Reverend Ryan Young officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. followed by the service at 12 noon. Pallbearers will be Jason Morgan, Tom Mangum, Kyle Mangum, Jonathan Underwood, Jonathan Jones, and Dexter Waldrep.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Church Cemetery Fund or the Children’s Fund at Allsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 515 Iuka Road, Cherokee, AL 35616.
