FIVE POINTS, TENNESSEE — Mary Ruth Thigpen Garland, 68, of Five Points, TN, passed away August 4, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. Mary was a seamstress/machine operator and a loving homemaker. She was a member of Second Creek Primitive Baptist Church.
Mary is survived by her husband, Newman Garland; sons, William Claud “Willie” Garland (Belinda) of Five Points, TN and Benjamin Lane “Ben” Garland (Patty) of Greenhill; daughters, Sonya Ranee Moore (Lem) of Five Points and April Dawn Bailey (Cody) of Summertown, TN; brothers, David Thigpen (Patricia) of Anderson and Newton Garland (Janice) of Athens; sisters, Martha Wood (Paul) of Waterloo and Linda Daniel (Dennis) of Collinwood, TN; grandchildren, Todd Michael Garland, Kayla Diane Lopp (Trevor), Travis Wade Moore, Aaron Paul Moore, Bryan Dakota Bailey, Zachary Shawn Bailey, Norma Patricia Garland, Ruth Virginia Garland, Shyanne Dawn Bailey, Nicole Lynn Moore, Lemuel Lee Moore, Tyler James Clemons, Torrance Nicole Clemons, and Jonathan “Turtle” Clemons; great-grandchildren, Aly Marie Baker, Harper Willow Moore and Zaya Brooke Clemons; mumerous nieces, nephews and close friends.
She was preceded in death by parents, William Maple Thigpen and Berdie Mae Thigpen.
Visitation will be today, August 6, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Second Creek Primitive Baptist Church in Five Points, TN. The funeral service will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the church with Elder Duel Self and Elder Doug Thornborg officiating. The casket will lie in state from noon to 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Second Creek Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Todd, Travis, Aaron, Dakota, Zach, Lee, Turtle, Trevor and Tyler.
Greenhill Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
