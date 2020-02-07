FLORENCE — Mary Ruth Hime Wright of Florence, AL was born December 17, 1939 in Decatur County, TN, the daughter of the late John Wesley and Nancy Leebener Riley Hime. Mrs. Wright departed this life on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL at the age of 80 Years, 1 Month and 18 Days. She was united in marriage to Billy Ray Wright on July 1, 1967. Mrs. Wright was a retired dental assistant and a member of the First Pentecostal Church in Clifton, TN.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Ray Wright and daughter, Paula Wright Martin and husband, Terry and grandson, William “Bill” Martin, all of Florence, AL; brother, David Fay Hime and wife, Martha of Savannah, TN and sister-in-law, Vera Dale Hime of Clifton, TN. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by brothers, William Arnold Hime and Walter Hime and sister, Rachel Hime Kelley.
Services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First Pentecostal Church, Clifton, TN with Ricky Mitchell, David Eliff, Randall Woodard and William Kirkman officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery at Cypress Inn, TN with Shackelford Funeral Directors of Wayne County assisting the family. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. today at First Pentecostal Church until the service time.
Pallbearers will be John Harley Scott, Ray Pope, Elliott Gordon, Charlie Gordon, Coleman Thompson, Josh Eaves and Bill Martin.
Commented