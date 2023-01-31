TUSCUMBIA — Mary Ruth James “Ruthie”, 76, died January 29, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with burial in Franklin Memory Gardens.

