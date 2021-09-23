RUSSELLVILLE — Mary Ruth Prince Lindsey, 79, died September 21, 2021. Visitiation will be tonight for 6 to 8 at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at in the chapel with burial in Jonesboro Cemetery. She was married to Jerry Paul Lindsey for almost 60 years.

