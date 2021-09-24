PHIL CAMPBELL — Mary Ruth Prince Lindsey, age 79 of Phil Campbell, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Russellville Hospital.
Mary was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked at HD Lee, Russellville Sportswear; a pastor’s wife for over 40 years, and worked at the farmer’s market. She faithfully attended Edgar Chapel Church. Mary loved gardening, sewing, crafting, and especially loved her chickens. She grew the best blueberries, and they was known as “Mary’s Berries”. She was very talented, loving to sing gospel songs and writing them. Mary kept her family together and they will cherish her memory.
The visitation was 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. today, September 24, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel with Bro. Jerry Lawler and Bro. Orbie Pierce speaking at the service. Burial will be in Jonesboro Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, Jerry Paul Lindsey; daughter, Sherry Campbell; parents, Walter “Red” and Zelder Prince; and siblings, Beetta Glasgow, James Prince, Elton Prince, and Janie Borden.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Cindy Lawler (Kevin), Randy Lindsey (Linda), Robbi Head (Bart); son-in-law, Freddie Campbell; grandchildren, Chris White, Amanda Thomas, Lexie Lawler, Brad Lindsey, Rick Lindsey, Timothy “T.O.” Campbell, Joshua Campbell, Cody Kent, Brent Head, Lindsay Kent, Baylee Kent, Sydney Head, Dustin Kent, Brooklyn Kent; 11 great-grandchildren and two soon to arrive; three great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Minnie Taylor (Woodrow), Leon Prince (Debbie), Jerry Lee Prince (Judy), Kathy Prince; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The pallbearers will be her grandsons. The honorary pallbearer will be Brayden Lindsey.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to all of the friends and family for your prayers, calls, and visits.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
