FLORENCE — Mary Sherwood McCorkle, born July 20, 1932 passed away peacefully February 3rd at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reverend Thomas E. Sherwood and Carrie Mae Lyon Sherwood; and sister, Sara Ann Cooper.
She is survived by her husband, Clyde McCorkle; sons, Sherwood McCorkle, Tommy McCorkle (Beverly Jones McCorkle); daughters, Karen Lowery (Anthony Lowery) Rosemary Brown (Eric Brown); grandchildren, Elizabeth Lowery Norvell (Clarke Norvell), Mary Kathryn Brown, Matthew Brown, Spencer McCorkle; great-granddaughter, Clara Neal Norvell; and many nieces and nephews.
She was born in Mayfield, Georgia. Daughter of a Methodist minister, who served the North Georgia Conference. She graduated from LaGrange College in Georgia with a degree in Education. She started her teaching career in Newnan, Georgia. Early in her career she moved to Alexandria, Virginia to teach and while there met the love of her life. A Naval officer and Alabama country boy Clyde McCorkle. They married in 1956 and moved to Cloverdale, AL. There they raised four children. She taught school at Cloverdale Elementary and Central until she retired. Her love of teaching was the second grade. Mary loved her church family of Salem United Methodist. She was a member of the Gideon International Auxiliary and Alabama Education Association. After her husband’s retirement they traveled by car to 48 states to enjoy the country.
Thanks to Dr. Danny Martin and Dr. Therese Lango’s excellent care and Encompass Health for the hospice care and comfort she received.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Funeral services Friday, February 7, 2020 in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Pisgah Cemetery with Bro. Bryan McIntyre and Bro. Bradley Hipps officiating.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Brown, Spencer McCorkle, Clarke Norvell, Anthony Lowery, Eric Brown and James Beavers.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
