SPRING VALLEY
Mary “Sharlene” Stanley Counts born on September 8, 1931 at Wolf Springs, Lawrence County, Alabama. Daughter of Hubert and Alma Stanley. Longtime resident of Spring Valley in Colbert County. Graduated from Colbert County High School in 1948. Married Malcolm Counts in 1948. She was a homemaker and later worked as an insurance company secretary. She was an active member of Valley Grove Baptist Church for many years and worked as the volunteer church secretary of Spring Valley Baptist Church for about three years.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her son, Mark; her mother and father; and her sister, Faye Powell.
She is survived by her sons, Dwaine (Gwenda) and Anthony (Sylvia); her daughter-in-law, Nancy; her sister, Brenda Goebel; nine grandchildren; seven greatgrandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a resident of Cottage of the Shoals for almost three months prior to her death on September 5, 2019, at the age of 87.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Colbert Memorial Chapel with service to follow in the chapel on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at noon and officiated by her son, Anthony Counts.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
