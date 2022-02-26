FEDERAL WAY, WASH.

Mary Elizabeth Cottles Sobek, 84, died February 22, 2022. She is survived by her loving husband, Irvin Sobek; son, Craig Sobek (Thata); daughter, Julie Sobek; stepson, Michael; and grandson, Nick.

