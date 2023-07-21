ST. JOSEPH, TENNESSEE — Mary Sofia Evers, 98, died July 17, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a Rosary Service at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with burial in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you