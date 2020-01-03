IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Mary Ann Anderson Stults, 59, of Iron City, TN, passed away December 31, 2019, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL. She was a homemaker and a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Mark Stults; sons, Jeffrey Stults (Erin) and Jacob Stults; brothers, James “Jim” Anderson, Mark Anderson and David Anderson; grandchildren, Elijah “Eli” Stults and Luke Stults.
Preceded in death by parents, Robert Fulmer Anderson and Dorothy Ann Phelps Anderson; brothers, Philip Anderson, Steve Anderson and Tim Anderson.
Visitation for Mrs. Stults will be tonight from 5:00 to 8:00 at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Billy Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
