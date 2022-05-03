FIVE POINTS, TENNESSEE — Mary Sue Braly Gamble, 88, died April 28, 2022. Funeral will be today at 2 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was a native of Anderson, AL.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Australian central bank hikes rate for 1st time in 11 years
- New Zealand rocket caught but then dropped by helicopter
- Asian shares mixed as Australia hikes interest rate
- Sports on TV, radio: May 3, 2022
- Monday's prep roundup: Muscle Shoals' Regan reaches state on playoff
- Lawmakers in 18 states plan refuge bills for trans youth
- Corrections officer faces warrant as manhunt continues
- Spirit of Freedom returns this year
Most Read
Articles
- UNA breaks ground on math, computer building
- Manush still drives, exercises and plays golf at 99
- Lauderdale Co. VOCAL group vows to keep being heard
- 2 indictments list 12 total charges
- Benefit concert set for ailing Shoals sound engineer
- Colbert internet tax bill dies on Ivey's desk
- Martin pleads not guilty to both homicides
- Rotarians receive keys to Shoals cities
- District 1 residents want retail development
- UNA grad student to paddle length of Tennessee River
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Tuscumbia officer suffers broken bone, beaten by suspect
- Corrections officer may be involved in assisted escape
- Kelly Darlene Cromwell
- Corrections officer, inmate still missing
- Jason Stephenson
- Pediatrician seeks Lauderdale Co. school board post
- 2022 AHSAA baseball second-round playoff scores, pairings
- Dogs attack, kill public health employee in Red Bay
- Judith Thompson Jackson
- David Lee Darby
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Project Say Something files suit against city, chief (2)
- Corrections officer may be involved in assisted escape (2)
- Ex-pastor pleads guilty to 3 sexual abuse charges (1)
- Drug dealer pleads to 25 years (1)
- Drug trafficking trial begins today (1)
- Questions surround rape allegations on UNA campus (1)
- Time to replace animal products (1)
- USS Alabama getting new deck after more than 8 decades (1)
- Landfill operator claims business partner beat him with a baseball bat (1)
- A different kind of reenactment (1)
- Jokers license revoked after 2nd fatal shooting (1)
- Despite inflation, gas is cheaper (1)
- Figure skater to cycle the Trace in cancer fundraiser (1)
- Hilton developers work on funding plan (1)
- Ag center is a huge boondoggle (1)
- TVA implodes remnants of Colbert Fossil Plant powerhouse (1)
- Group seeks 'practical' climate protections (1)
Commented