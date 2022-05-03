FIVE POINTS, TENNESSEE — Mary Sue Braly Gamble, 88, died April 28, 2022. Funeral will be today at 2 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was a native of Anderson, AL.

