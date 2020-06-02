TUSCUMBIA — Mrs. Mary Sue Harris, 82, of Tuscumbia, Alabama, passed away May 28, 2020, at North Alabama Medical Center. Born in Winston County, she had lived in the area most of her life. She was a member of Corinth Baptist Church and was retired from Franklin County Schools as a bus driver where she made many lifelong friends.
She is survived by her son, Kuhl Harris and daughter, Felicia Casper, and a brother, Buck Sides. Grandchildren who survive her include Crystal Johnson, Nikki Harris, Luke Harris, Traci Gaitan, Dustin Huckabe, Damon Kocher, Seth Harris and Greg Harris. Great-grands include Raven and Colten Johnson, and Dylan and Ethan Gaitan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Harris; son, James Karl Harris; her parents, William Arthur and Lucille Gravitt Sides; and brother, David Sides.
A memorial service is planned for a later date.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
