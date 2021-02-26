TUSCUMBIA — Mary Sue Harrison Barrett, 77, died February 24, 2021. Visitation will be today from 2-4 at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay. Burial will be in Berry Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.