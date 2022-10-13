LEIGHTON
Mary Sue Hennigan, 91, Leighton, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, October 14, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Shady Grove Methodist Church, Muscle Shoals. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Rev. Will Vaden officiating. Interment will be in Old Brick Cemetery, Muscle Shoals.
Mary Sue was a member of Shady Grove Methodist Church and a member of Telephone Pioneers of America. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Pauline Hennigan; brothers, Bill and Jack Hennigan; and sister, Linda Steele.
Mary Sue is survived by her brother, Stuart Hennigan; sisters-in-law, Judy Hennigan and Joan Hennigan; nieces and nephews, Greg Hennigan (Belinda), Suzanne Spencer (Steve), Mindy Hennigan (Kit), Becky Lowery (Brian), Karmen Stephenson (Jay), Sean Hennigan (Donna), and Denise Kerby (Jason).
Pallbearers will be Greg and Jacob Hennigan, Jason and Dalton Kerby, Andy Burden, and Lee Edward Ricks. Sean Hennigan will serve as honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shady Grove Building Fund, c/o Etta Mask, 7350 2nd Street, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661.
Sue Sue ran into Heaven on two strong legs.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented