SHEFFIELD — Visitation for Mary “Sue” Scott, 81, Sheffield, will be Thursday, August 11, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pastor Scott Livingston will officiate.
Ma has gained her wings on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 5:02 a.m. She went peacefully at home with loved ones around her. She had just celebrated her 81st birthday and had a great day as she ate cake. Ma lived a happy life. She loved to read her Bible and was a very caring and loving person. She would give you the shirt off her back. Ma loved her family. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol LeFeve; and brothers, Jerry, Denny, Clyde, Leonard, and Ray Parnell.
Ma is survived by her loving husband of forty-two years, Harold “Pa” Scott; sons, Johnny LeFeve (Allison) and David LeFeve; sister, Joyce White; grandchildren, Cory Whittle (Kristen), Calli Whittle Grooms (Cameron), and Ellie, Regan, and Davis LeFeve; great-grandchildren, Eric and Liam Whittle, Henry Baerckel, and Jozlen Dollmont; sister-in-law, Mary Parnell; nieces, Andrea Brooks (David), Veta Daffron (Steve), Mary Kay Eubanks (Roy), and Amanda “Marshmallow” Schneider; and nephews, Michael Parnell and Kevin Parnell.
Pallbearers will be David Brooks, Kevin Parnell, Cameron Grooms, Ray Ricks, and Robert Parnell.
Special thanks go to Amedisys Hospice and Pastor Scott Livingston.
