FLORENCE — Mary Sue White, 85, of Florence, passed away February 9, 2021. She was a lifelong member of the First Freewill Baptist Church of Florence. She was an excellent seamstress, homemaker and cook; her life revolved around her family.
Visitation will be Friday, February 12, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the First Freewill Baptist Church of Florence. Graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Reverend Tom Malone officiating. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Mrs. White was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Ralph White; and parents, Jessie and Ethel Barnett.
She is survived by her son, Rowland White (Alana) of Florence; daughter, Cynthia Hill (Scott) of Moulton; sister, Frances McGee; grandchildren, Randi Davis (Brandon), Rikki McKelvey (Kyle), Ollie Cameron (Cole), and Matilda Hill; and great-grandchildren, Berkley and Lainey Davis.
