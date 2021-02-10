FLORENCE — Mary Sue White, 85, died February 9, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 11-12 at First Freewill Baptist Church of Florence. Graveside will follow at 12:30 p.m. in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Greenview Funeral Home directing.

