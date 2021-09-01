LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Mary Syble “Mama Syb” Hall, 82, died August 28, 2021. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Thursday in Memphis Memory Gardens. Neal Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. She was retired from Baptist Hospital in Memphis, TN.

