DAVISON, MICHIGAN — THOMPSON, Mary Elizabeth (Grossheim) of Davison, MI, age 87, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at home, surrounded by her family. A Graveside Service will be held 4 PM today, January 10, 2023 at Smith Hill Cemetery, Otisville, MI.

