TUSCUMBIA — Mary Thorne McGuire Call, 89, Tuscumbia, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020, after a brief illness. Brother A.G. Stepp will officiate a private graveside service for immediate family.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Homer McGuire; daughter, Maxie Carruth Lavender; and grandson, Benji Carruth.
She is survived by husband, Ed Call; son-in-law, Bob Lavender; granddaughter, Beth Pettus (Richie); daughter-in-love, Ramona Yeager (Monty); great- granddaughters, Mackenzie Carruth, Allie Pettus, and Ella Grace Pettus.
Pallbearers will be Bob Lavender, Monty Yeager, Richie Pettus, and Albert McGuyer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local food bank.
