FLORENCE — Mary Elizabeth Twitty, 72, died June 12, 2021. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The service will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. She was employed at ECM Hospital for 40 years. You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com.

