RUSSELLVILLE — Mary Ann Upton, 54, of Russellville, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022. Her memorial service will be Saturday, February 12, 2022 at My Father’s House in Russellville, AL at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Pearl Shelton officiating.
Mrs. Upton was preceded in death by her parents, Jennifer and V.J. Hacker; grandparents, Ruby and JC Johnson, and Mr. and Mrs. Venyon Hacker.
She is survived by her children, Jennifer Lovett (Mike), Lesa Lambert (Chris), Toni Upton, and Danny Jay Hacker; brothers, Danny Joe Hacker (Cheryl), and V.J. Hacker, Jr; sister, Viggie Sue Hacker Grant (Jimmy); grandchildren, Marlie McAnally (Hank), Aubrey Hamilton (KJ), Jayce Dunn, Adrien Boyd, Colbie Agee, Ryela Lambert, and Jerzy Lambert; and great granddaughter, Kamryn McAnally.
Please leave condolences for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
