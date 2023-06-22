MUSCLE SHOALS — Mary Vinson Hogan, 75, died June 17, 2023. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Leighton, burial in Colbert Memorial Gardens. The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. The viewing will be today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

