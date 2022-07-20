CHEROKEE — Mary Waddle, 81, of Cherokee, AL, died on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at her residence. She enjoyed cooking, cleaning house, gardening, and helping others. She was a member of the Cherokee EMT Rescue Squad. She was of the Christian faith and known for her unmeasured kindness.
She is survived by her daughters, Becky Franks and Selina Hermess (Byron); her son, Robbie Robinson (Sissy); her brother, Gary Faulkner (Kathy); her grandchildren, Daniel Franks, Greg Franks, Michelle Robinson, Eddie Robinson, and Riley Locke; and her great-grandchildren, Mika Robinson and Connor Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Coke and Ouida Vestell Odom Faulkner; her brother, John Wayne Faulkner; and her sister, Nelda Quay Faulkner.
Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. A graveside service was held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Hopewell Cemetery, officiated by Brother Chuck Lansdell. Burial will follow in Hopewell Cemetery.
An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com
