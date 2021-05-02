TUSCUMBIA — Mary Agnes Willingham, age 78 of Tuscumbia, died Friday, April 30, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Her funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia with Shiloh Hackett officiating. Entombment will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Mausoleums.
Mary was a native of Colbert County and was a member of South Highland Free Will Baptist Church. She, affectionately known as “Nana”, was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her life. Nana was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, W.T. “Butch” Willingham, Jr.; parents, Hazel Pearl Aycock and John Doe Aycock; brothers, Ray, Roy, and John Robert Aycock; and sisters, Dean Saint, Lois Hardwick, Shirley Crosswhite, and Beatrice Boatwright.
She is survived by her children, Tammy Morrison and Brandon Willingham; sister, Connie Mae Lewis; grandchildren, Ashley New, Gennifer May, Roberta and Adrian Willingham; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Jacelynn, and Jolie New and Audrey and Russell Cleveland and Braylon Willingham.
Pallbearers are Quentin New, Sebastian Etie, Tommy Crosswhite, Daniel Sorrell, Matt Hanback, and Joey Haley.
