MUSCLE SHOALS — Mary Scott Wilson, 85, died January 27, 2022. The Graveside Service will be Monday, noon, at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens, Lawrenceburg, TN. Morrison Funeral Home is directing. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

