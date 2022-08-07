FLORENCE — Mary Christine Wisdom, 81, died August 5, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at Williams Funeral Home with service starting at 1 p.m., and Pastor Greg Woodall officiating. Burial will follow in Rogers Chapel.

