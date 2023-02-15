WATERLOO — Mary “Esther” Holloway Witt, 87, died February 13, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will follow in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Murphy’s Chapel Cemetery. She was the wife of the late Johnnie Ray Witt. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

