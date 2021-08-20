FLORENCE — Mary Wooden Hester, 88, died August 19, 2021. A graveside service will be held in the mausoleum chapel at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens on Saturday at 2 p.m. with Elkins Funeral Home directing. She was the wife of Bernard Hester.

