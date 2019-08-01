FLORENCE — Mary Eunice Wimberly Woody, 86, of Florence, passed away July 30, 2019. She was a member of the Christian Fellowship Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Friday, August 2, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. John Powell officiating. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Laymon E. Woody; and granddaughter, Jennifer Uptain.
She is survived by her sons, Larry Woody (Donna), Greg Woody (Jennifer) and Doyle “Andy” Mays (Faye); daughters, Debbie Aday and Vicki Wilson (Ricky); brother, Robert Wimberly (Barbara); sister, Shirley Case (Charles, deceased); grandchildren, Cindy Ingram, Kristy Scott (Jay), Jeramy Woody (Laurel), Aaron and Rylee Woody, Anthony Wilson (Kate), Jessica Mays, Jalyric Weakley, Makayla Ingram, Drake and Brenna Scott, Madeline Wilson, Haleigh Scott, and Austin and Karson Uptain.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jeramy Woody, Keith Woody, Andy Mays, Rodney Wimberly, Jay Scott, Ricky Mays, Roger Mays, Rylee Woody, Drake Scott, Anthony Wilson and Aaron Woody.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
