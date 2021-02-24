FLORENCE — Mary Geneva Yerbey, 85, passed away February 17, 2021 peacefully at home with family. She was born March 18, 1935 to Leonard and Carrie Holloway South.
There will be a drive-by visitation today February 24, 2021 at Greenview Memorial at the “Garden of the Open Bible” from 1-1:30 pm.
Geneva was a beautiful person inside and out. She loved her family and friends and was generous to anyone in need. She was a Foster mother for many years. She was talented as an artist and writer.
She is survived by daughter, Angela Yerbey Reathiford (Michael); special nieces, Sonya Blackstock and LaFonda Montgomery; and brother, Harold South.
