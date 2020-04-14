LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Mary Yvonna Fisher, 84, died April 12, 2020. Graveside service will be today at 1 p.m. at Loretto Cemetery with Loretto Memorial Chapel directing. She was a member of Liberty Grove Baptist Church.
