JASPER — Maryanna Gilmore Foster, 79, formerly of Bear Creek, died May 8, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Bear Creek Cemetery.

