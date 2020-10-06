ROGERSVILLE — Master Christopher Travis Perez Howard died September 30, 2020. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Little Zion Cemetery, Rogersville with Thompson and Son Funeral Home Home directing. He was the son of Christopher Howard and Mirtelia Perez.

