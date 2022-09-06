CLIFTON, TENNESSEE — Mrs. Maltie Sword Parker, 90, died September 2, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Clifton Church of Christ, Clifton, TN. Services will follow Tuesday, at 11:30 a.m., at the church. Burial will be in Clifton Cemetery, with Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County directing. She was the wife of the late John Parker, Sr.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.