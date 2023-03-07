LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Matilde Madrigal Barturen, 88, died March 3, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home with Prayer Vigil at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you